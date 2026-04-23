Health-e Law Episode 25 | Human-in-the-Loop: Bringing AI To Skilled Nursing Facilities (Podcast)

Ernie Ianace, CEO of CareAlly, joins Sheppard's Health-e Law podcast to discuss how AI orchestration platforms can transform skilled nursing facility operations by automating complex workflows...

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Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard’s podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Ernie Ianace, founder and CEO of CareAlly, joins partner and host Michael Orlando to explain how AI orchestration can allow skilled nursing facilities to automate complex workflows, while keeping humans in the loop for clinical and regulatory decisions.

What we discuss in this episode:

What CareAlly is, and the day-to-day issues it addresses for skilled nursing facilities

How executives should approach choosing the first workflow to automate in a modular AI architecture

What makes a good starting point to quickly demonstrate value without threatening existing staff

What human-in-the-loop looks like in practice for operators, clinicians and compliance teams

How the implementation differs in the skilled nursing environment compared to other healthcare settings

How real-time data sharing changes care management, denial prevention and outcomes in these value-based arrangements

How to avoid AI sprawl of various disconnected, independent systems

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About Ernie Ianace

Ernie Ianace is the CEO of CareAlly, an AI orchestration platform purpose-built to address healthcare's most urgent operational challenges: workforce shortages and care coordination breakdowns.

A founder and growth-focused executive with more than two decades of experience, Ernie has built and scaled technology companies across healthcare, senior living, cybersecurity, IoT, and AI. Throughout his career, he has led global commercial teams, launched new markets, and forged strategic partnerships that have collectively generated over $3 billion in exit value.

In addition to his role at CareAlly, Ernie serves as Chief Commercial Officer of InsightAlly.ai, the parent company behind a versatile AI orchestration engine serving healthcare, government, education, and enterprise productivity sectors. In this role, he drives strategic commercialization and market expansion, helping organizations streamline complex workflows and reduce operational friction at scale.

About Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando is a partner in Sheppard’s San Diego (Del Mar) office. He is team leader of the firm’s Technology Transactions team, a member of the Life Sciences, Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence teams, and co-leader of the firm’s Digital Health & Innovation team. Michael has more than 20 years of experience advising health technology companies, insurers, healthcare systems and providers, academic medical centers and research institutions, medical device manufacturers, pharmaceutical and wellness companies on intellectual property and business transactions in key strategic areas, including EHR systems procurement and integration, telehealth, mobile health applications, clinical decision support technologies, artificial intelligence, data use, wearable devices, remote patient monitoring, medical devices and equipment, research and collaborations, patent licenses, software licenses, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, revenue cycle management, and other outsourcing transactions.

Michael founded a software-as-a-service company before entering private practice and completed an in-house secondment at a publicly traded biotechnology company, an experience that informs his practical and business-focused approach to client engagements.

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