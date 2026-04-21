Governing Health Podcast | Building Defensible Governance Frameworks For Physician Compensation Compliance

How can healthcare organizations build defensible governance frameworks for physician compensation arrangements while navigating the complex regulatory landscape of federal laws? This podcast episode explores the intersection of compliance requirements and strategic goals, examining the critical role of dual-committee oversight and fair market value standards in an era of heightened enforcement.

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This special series of the Governing Health podcast with SullivanCotter highlights developments in physician compensation governance and offers insight to healthcare organizations navigating the complex regulatory landscape of physician compensation arrangements.

In this episode, Monica Wallace, Partner at McDermott Will & Schulte, and Tom Trachtman, Principal at SullivanCotter, discuss how organizations can build mature, defensible governance frameworks in an era of heightened enforcement. They explore the “Big Three” federal laws (Physician Self-Referral Law a/k/a the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, and False Claims Act) and provide guidance on dual-committee oversight, fair market value standards, and governance practices that balance compliance with strategic goals.

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