Governing Health Podcast | Building Defensible Governance Frameworks For Physician Compensation Compliance

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This special series of the Governing Health podcast with SullivanCotter highlights developments in physician compensation governance and offers insight to healthcare organizations navigating the complex regulatory landscape of physician compensation arrangements.
In this episode, Monica Wallace, Partner at McDermott Will & Schulte, and Tom Trachtman, Principal at SullivanCotter, discuss how organizations can build mature, defensible governance frameworks in an era of heightened enforcement. They explore the “Big Three” federal laws (Physician Self-Referral Law a/k/a the Stark Law, Anti-Kickback Statute, and False Claims Act) and provide guidance on dual-committee oversight, fair market value standards, and governance practices that balance compliance with strategic goals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]