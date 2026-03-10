Retail Tobacco Licensing Legislation Snubbed In The Ashtray For 2026?

Many bars, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores opening for the first time in Tennessee are surprised to learn that no license is required to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products at retail.

Legislation proposed this session in the Tennessee General Assembly creates a comprehensive licensing scheme for selling cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products at retail. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission would issue licenses and enforce the new retail law.

Here is a copy of the bill, as currently introduced.

It looks like the legislation has stalled in committee. Our crystal ball predicts that it does not pass this year.

Maybe the legislature should crank up Cage the Elephant's song "Cigarette Daydreams":

Cigarette daydream

You were only seventeen

Soft speak with a mean streak

Nearly brought me to my knees

We hear The Terminator's famous line: "I'll be back." If the legislation does not pass in 2026, look for a new and improved bill in 2027.

