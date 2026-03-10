ARTICLE
10 March 2026

Retail Tobacco Licensing Legislation Snubbed In The Ashtray For 2026?

Aa
Adams and Reese

Contributor

Adams and Reese logo

At Adams & Reese, we take things personally. Our people are connected – to each other, to our clients, our families, and our communities. Our industry-focused practice groups of attorneys and advisors are strategically organized throughout the southern U.S. and Washington, DC.

Adams & Reese professionals are known as practical and personal advisors and advocates who tailor their approach and counsel to the specific needs of each situation and client. Many on our team have years of on-the-job experience within the industries that we serve as executives, professionals, and in-house counsel. Taking a hands-on, personal approach to every issue, challenge and opportunity our clients face, Adams & Reese lawyers and advisors are skilled and ready to help clients achieve their goals and make their lives easier.

Explore Firm Details
Many bars, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores opening for the first time in Tennessee are surprised to learn that no license is required...
United States Tennessee Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Will Cheek III
Adams and Reese are most popular:
  • within Technology, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Tax topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

Many bars, hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, and convenience stores opening for the first time in Tennessee are surprised to learn that no license is required to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products at retail.

Legislation proposed this session in the Tennessee General Assembly creates a comprehensive licensing scheme for selling cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products at retail. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission would issue licenses and enforce the new retail law.

Here is a copy of the bill, as currently introduced.

It looks like the legislation has stalled in committee. Our crystal ball predicts that it does not pass this year.

Maybe the legislature should crank up Cage the Elephant's song "Cigarette Daydreams":

Cigarette daydream
You were only seventeen
Soft speak with a mean streak
Nearly brought me to my knees

We hear The Terminator's famous line: "I'll be back." If the legislation does not pass in 2026, look for a new and improved bill in 2027.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Will Cheek III
Will Cheek III
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More