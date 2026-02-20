Cost Efficiency And Ethical Healthcare Will Increasingly Become Non-negotiable

Healthcare organisations today are navigating increasing competition, evolving patient expectations, and growing regulatory focus. In this exclusive interview, Kaustav Ganguli, Managing Director & Leader – Healthcare and Life Sciences, Alvarez & Marsal India, shares insights on how providers can drive sustainable growth through cost efficiency, ethical care, and data-led transformation. The conversation explores how healthcare leaders can balance expansion with operational discipline while building patient-centric, future-ready platforms.

Key themes covered in this interview:

The growing role of data and AI in shaping patient engagement and operational decisions

Shifting expansion strategies and the importance of disciplined integration

Rising cost pressures, pricing dynamics, and long-term margin sustainability

Building patient-first models while preparing for tighter regulatory and payor scrutiny

This article is an Intellectual property of Express Healthcare February 2026 Print edition.

Originally published 13 February 2026

