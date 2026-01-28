AbbVie And Novartis Announce Billion Dollar Licensing Deals For Oncology And Alzheimer's Treatments

On January 12, 2026, AbbVie and RemeGen announced an exclusive licensing agreement granting AbbVie rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize RemeGen's RC148 outside of Greater China.

On January 12, 2026, AbbVie and RemeGen announced an exclusive licensing agreement granting AbbVie rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize RemeGen's RC148 outside of Greater China. In exchange, RemeGen will receive a $650 million upfront payment, with the potential for up to $4.95 billion in milestone payments, including tiered, double-digit royalties on sales. RC148 is a novel investigational PD-1/VEGF-targeted specific antibody currently being developed to treat multiple advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in combination regimens.

Also on January 12, 2026, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals ("SciNeuro") announced that it entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG ("Novartis") to develop SciNeuro's amyloid beta targeted antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. Under the terms of the agreement, SciNeuro will receive an upfront payment of $165 million and is eligible to receive research funding and up to $1.5 billion in milestones and tiered royalties. Both parties will collaborate on early development, with Novartis taking on subsequent product development and commercialization worldwide.

