Get a clear read on pharmacy and drug supply chain deal trends, investment themes, and regulatory risks shaping transactions and operations.

PartnersJeffrey MittlemanandAndrew Namkungof Holland & Knight'sPharmacy Teamhave authored a report that provides an in-depth look at current trends in the pharmacy and drug supply chain sectors and how companies in these and ancillary industries can manage change and prepare for the future.

The publication, "Healthcare Trend Report: A Review of the Pharmacy and Drug Supply Chain Sectors," offers an overview of the ongoing factors that are creating uncertainty in various healthcare markets and how regulatory shifts are affecting everything from reimbursement to compliance. Among the key topics covered:

Recent trends in drug and device delivery, including specialty pharmacy and infusion services

Industry deals that point to continuing fast change in the marketplace

Factors that drive investment in pharmacy services, such as an aging population and prevalence of chronic disease

Regulatory considerations for pharmacy services, such as fraud and abuse laws, state-level regulations and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requirements

The report also provides insights on several key areas – including infusion pharmacy services, diversity of market players and growth in ancillary pharmacy-related services – from Bailey & Company, an investment bank focused on strategic transactions in the middle-market healthcare sector.

