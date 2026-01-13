ARTICLE
13 January 2026

Healthcare Trend Report: A Review Of The Pharmacy And Drug Supply Chain Sectors

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
Get a clear read on pharmacy and drug supply chain deal trends, investment themes, and regulatory risks shaping transactions and operations.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jeffrey W. Mittleman and Andrew Namkung
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Holland & Knight are most popular:
  • within Strategy topic(s)

Get a clear read on pharmacy and drug supply chain deal trends, investment themes, and regulatory risks shaping transactions and operations.

PartnersJeffrey MittlemanandAndrew Namkungof Holland & Knight'sPharmacy Teamhave authored a report that provides an in-depth look at current trends in the pharmacy and drug supply chain sectors and how companies in these and ancillary industries can manage change and prepare for the future.

The publication, "Healthcare Trend Report: A Review of the Pharmacy and Drug Supply Chain Sectors," offers an overview of the ongoing factors that are creating uncertainty in various healthcare markets and how regulatory shifts are affecting everything from reimbursement to compliance. Among the key topics covered:

  • Recent trends in drug and device delivery, including specialty pharmacy and infusion services
  • Industry deals that point to continuing fast change in the marketplace
  • Factors that drive investment in pharmacy services, such as an aging population and prevalence of chronic disease
  • Regulatory considerations for pharmacy services, such as fraud and abuse laws, state-level regulations and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requirements

The report also provides insights on several key areas – including infusion pharmacy services, diversity of market players and growth in ancillary pharmacy-related services – from Bailey & Company, an investment bank focused on strategic transactions in the middle-market healthcare sector.

Access the Report.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeffrey W. Mittleman
Jeffrey W. Mittleman
Photo of Andrew Namkung
Andrew Namkung
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More