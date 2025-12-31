Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 71

Calendar of Events

MARCH 1–4, 2026

American Venous Forum 2026

Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 19–21, 2026 2026

OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV

For more information, please click here.

APRIL 16–19, 2026

RPA 2026 Annual Meeting

Atlanta, GA

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 21–25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026

Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

Nephrology and Dialysis

OCTOBER 31, 2025

Peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis offer similar survival outcomes for ESRD patients

A systematic review and meta-analysis of 27 observational studies involving over 1,000,000 incident dialysis patients found that peritoneal dialysis (PD) and in-center hemodialysis provide equivalent overall survival for individuals with end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The analysis included contemporary cohorts of adults initiating dialysis after 2000 and assessed mortality using propensity-matched hazard ratios. While overall survival was similar, subgroup analyses revealed age- and region-specific differences—PD was associated with lower mortality in patients under 65 and showed modestly better outcomes in Europe and North America, whereas higher hazard ratios were observed in Asia and Oceania. No significant differences were seen based on sex, diabetes status, dialysis vintage or cohort inclusion period. These findings support individualized dialysis modality selection based on patient preferences, clinical characteristics and access considerations.

Source: HCP Live

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

Women with chronic kidney disease face barriers to contraceptive, reproductive care

A recent study highlights significant challenges faced by women with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in accessing contraceptive options and comprehensive reproductive health services. Key barriers include limited availability of suitable contraceptives, inadequate patient education and insufficient integration of reproductive care within nephrology practices. These gaps are particularly concerning given the increased risks CKD poses during pregnancy, making family planning and tailored counseling essential for patient safety. The study underscores the need for nephrology providers to proactively address reproductive health, offering guidance on safe contraceptive use, pregnancy management and individualized care plans. Strengthening these services can improve outcomes, enhance patient autonomy and ensure that women with CKD receive holistic, patient-centered care that meets their unique medical and reproductive needs.

Source: GOAI

NOVEMBER 6, 2025

DeLorean AI targets early detection to transform chronic kidney disease care

DeLorean AI is seeking to disrupt chronic kidney disease care by using precision predictive analytics to identify renal decline years before patients require dialysis or transplant. By analyzing longitudinal electronic health record data, DeLorean AI's models aim to flag highrisk patients up to 24 months earlier than standard clinical monitoring and recommend clear, actionable interventions. The company emphasizes transparency, providing clinicians and patients with understandable predictions supported by historical data. Early detection could be especially impactful for populations disproportionately affected by kidney failure, including Black and Latino patients, who are more likely to face delayed diagnosis and limited access to specialty care.

Source: Forbes

NOVEMBER 20, 2025

CMS finalizes CY 2026 ESRD payment rule with rate increase and program changes

On November 20, 2025, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a final rule updating payment rates and policies under the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Prospective Payment System for calendar year 2026. Effective January 1, 2026, the ESRD PPS base rate will increase to $281.71, reflecting a 2.2% projected rise in total payments to dialysis facilities nationwide. The rule also establishes a new non-labor cost payment adjustment for ESRD facilities in Alaska, Hawaii and the U.S. Pacific Territories, aligning the acute kidney injury dialysis rate with the updated base rate. In addition, CMS shortens the ICH CAHPS patient survey, removes three health equity reporting measures from the ESRD Quality Incentive Program, and finalizes the early termination of the ESRD Treatment Choices Model.

Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

To view the full article click here

