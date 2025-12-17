ARTICLE
When Health Plans Become Health Leaders: Hillary Galyean Rewrites The Health Plan Playbook (Video)

The next era of healthcare innovation will depend on bold, visionary leadership from health plans. Hillary Galyean, Chief Growth Officer at St. Luke's Health Plan...
Craig Savage and David J. Shulkin
The next era of healthcare innovation will depend on bold, visionary leadership from health plans. Hillary Galyean, Chief Growth Officer at St. Luke's Health Plan joined A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Craig Savage and David Shulkin, M.D. live to discuss this and how modern payers can redesign member experience and accelerate transformation across their ecosystem, reframing a health plan's role in shaping the future of care delivery.

Download the transcript

Click here to access all episodes in this podcast series.

Originally published 9 December 2025.

Authors
Photo of Craig Savage
Craig Savage
Photo of David J. Shulkin
David J. Shulkin
