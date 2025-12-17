When Health Plans Become Health Leaders: Hillary Galyean Rewrites The Health Plan Playbook (Video)

- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Law Department Performance, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
The next era of healthcare innovation will depend on bold, visionary leadership from health plans. Hillary Galyean, Chief Growth Officer at St. Luke's Health Plan joined A&M Healthcare Industry Group's Craig Savage and David Shulkin, M.D. live to discuss this and how modern payers can redesign member experience and accelerate transformation across their ecosystem, reframing a health plan's role in shaping the future of care delivery.
Originally published 9 December 2025.
