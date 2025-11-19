Needle Little Transparency: Alabama AG Targets Research-Grade GLP-1s

- with readers working within the Telecomms industries
- within Tax and Immigration topic(s)
- Alabama AG Steve Marshall obtained a temporary restraining order against Aurora IV and Wellness, an infusion clinic, and its owners in a case alleging that they administered research-grade weight loss drugs without patients' knowledge or consent, in violation of Alabama's Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
- According to the complaint, the defendants advertised the drugs they administered as "pharmaceutical-grade" tirzepatide and semaglutide—popular GLP-1 medications—but instead injected patients with research-grade versions of those drugs that were not approved for human use.
- The TRO immediately halts the clinic's operations and freezes its assets pending further proceedings. The AG seeks to permanently bar the individual defendants from working in Alabama's healthcare industry, dissolve the company, and obtain restitution and civil penalties.
- We have previously reported on AG efforts to protect consumers from allegedly counterfeit or unapproved GLP-1 drugs, including Connecticut AG William Tong's enforcement actions against sellers of research-grade GLP-1s and his settlement with a provider of counterfeit GLP-1s, as well as a bipartisan letter from 38 AGs to the FDA urging the agency to act against counterfeit GLP-1s.
- On Cozen O'Connor's State AG Pulse podcast, State AG Group attorney Keturah Taylor spoke with Cozen O'Connor colleagues Danielle Sapega and Rick Van Buren about federal and state GLP-1 regulation and enforcement, as well as a roadmap to help legitimate market participants avoid pitfalls.
