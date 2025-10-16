Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 69

Calendar of Events

NOVEMBER 3-4, 2025

Becker's 4th Annual Fall 2025 Payers Issue Roundtable

Chicago, IL

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 3-6, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 13th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable Chicago, IL

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 5-9, 2025

ASN: Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)

For more information, please click here.

NOVEMBER 12, 2025

RPA PM EDGE: Keeping Nephrology Practice Managers Educated & Empowered

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 1-4, 2026

American Venous Forum 2026

Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

MARCH 19-21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

APRIL 16-19, 2026

RPA 2026 Annual Meeting

Atlanta, GA

For more information, please click here.

OCTOBER 21-25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026

Denver, CO

For more information, please click here.

Dialysis & Nephrology DIGEST

Nephrology and Dialysis

SEPTEMBER 3, 2025

Hemodialysis Catheter Market expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2034

The global hemodialysis catheter market is projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2034, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Hemodialysis catheters are essential for providing life-saving dialysis treatment to millions of patients worldwide. Market growth is fueled by increasing demand for advanced catheters that offer improved durability, reduced infection risk and enhanced patient comfort. Technological advancements in catheter design and materials are expected to further support market expansion and improve health outcomes for dialysis patients.

Source: Exactitude Consultancy

SEPTEMBER 5, 2025

Systemic barriers in pre-dialysis care drive vascular access disparities for Hispanic hemodialysis patients

A recent JAMA Network Open study highlights how gaps in pre-dialysis nephrology care contribute to vascular access inequities among Hispanic patients starting hemodialysis. Researchers found that delayed specialist referrals account for roughly one-third of disparities in fistula and graft placement, increasing reliance on high-risk central venous catheters. The study emphasizes that systemic factors, rather than patient behavior alone, limit timely access to optimal dialysis preparation. Authors call for policy-driven reforms, culturally competent outreach and multidisciplinary care models to improve early nephrology engagement, enhance vascular access outcomes and reduce preventable complications, advancing equity in kidney failure care.

Source: Bioengineer

SEPTEMBER 9, 2025

SIR updates guidance for percutaneous arteriovenous fistula creation for dialysis access

The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) released updated guidance for percutaneous arteriovenous fistula (pAVF) creation for dialysis access, published in the Journal of Vascular and Interventional Radiology. The guidance outlines program development, patient preparation, procedural steps, complication management and follow-up care. SIR President Robert A. Lookstein emphasized that durable hemodialysis fistulas reduce morbidity and enhance quality of life for end-stage renal disease patients.

Source: Society of Interventional Radiology

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

AI-driven tools found to enhance nephrology care in patient outcomes

AI-driven solutions are transforming nephrology and dialysis care by enhancing diagnosis, optimizing treatment plans and improving patient outcomes for CKD, AKI and ESRD patients. Federated learning enables collaborative AI model development across multiple hospitals while maintaining patient privacy and regulatory compliance. AI tools provide real-time feedback on lifestyle, medication adherence and symptom tracking, empowering patients and bridging language and literacy gaps, especially for vulnerable populations. AI also supports transplant specialists in organ matching and immunosuppressive therapy optimization, leading to better transplant success rates and postoperative outcomes.

Source: Healthcare Tech Outlook

SEPTEMBER 15, 2025

New questionnaire helps chronic kidney disease patients track symptoms more effectively

Researchers led by Professor Derek Kyte developed the Kidney Symptom Burden Questionnaire (KSB-Q), a nine-question tool designed to capture the most burdensome symptoms experienced by people with chronic kidney disease (CKD), including fatigue, pain, sleep disturbances and shortness of breath. Tested in over 400 patients across CKD stages, the KSB-Q takes approximately five minutes to complete and can be used in both clinical and research settings. By streamlining symptom reporting, the tool supports more personcentered care, enabling earlier interventions and better communication between patients and healthcare providers. Future digital adaptations will further personalize monitoring.

Source: Kidney Research UK

SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

Renal insufficiency market projected to reach $72.4B by 2034 driven by drug innovation

The global renal insufficiency market, valued at $41.2 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $72.4 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7%. Growth is driven by the rising global prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), largely linked to diabetes, hypertension, obesity and aging populations. Expanding adoption of innovative drug classes such as SGLT2 inhibitors (dapagliflozin, empagliflozin) and non-steroidal MRAs (finerenone) is reshaping treatment strategies, while advances in dialysis technology, transplantation and regenerative medicine provide critical options for advanced-stage patients. AI-powered diagnostic and monitoring tools are emerging as key enablers for early detection and patient management. Regionally, North America leads due to advanced infrastructure and reimbursement policies, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 7.1%, fueled by high CKD burden and government initiatives.

Source: Exactitude Consultancy

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.