Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 68

SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, Florida

Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community.

SEPTEMBER 23, 2025

Panoramic Health Webinar: Introduction to Private Practice Nephrology

2 time slots offered: 6:00–7:00 pm CST and 7:00–8:00 pm CST

SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025

ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit

Charlotte, NC

SEPTEMBER 30–OCTOBER 3, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 10th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference

Chicago, IL

OCTOBER 2–4, 2025

7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy

UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center Charlottesville, Virginia

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

Society of Interventional Radiology Edge 2025

San Diego, CA

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

American Vein & Lymphatic Society 39th Annual Congress

Washington, DC

OCTOBER 10–11, 2025

2025 RPA Advocacy and Innovation Weekend

Washington, D.C.

NOVEMBER 3–4, 2025

Becker's 4th Annual Fall 2025 Payers Issue Roundtable

Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER 3–6, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 13th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable

Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025

ASN: Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)

NOVEMBER 12, 2025

RPA PM EDGE: Keeping Nephrology Practice Managers Educated & Empowered

MARCH 1-4, 2026

American Venous Forum 2026

Denver, CO

MARCH 19–21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

APRIL 16–19, 2026

RPA 2026 Annual Meeting

Atlanta, GA

OCTOBER 21–25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026

Denver, CO

Nephrology and Dialysis

AUGUST 1, 2025

Trump administration withholds CDC funding for public health programs

The Trump administration is withholding funding for multiple CDC programs, including initiatives on diabetes, chronic kidney disease, youth violence prevention, gun injury research, and tobacco use, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The total amount frozen is unclear but may reach $200 million. The move aligns with the White House's broader plan to reduce health spending by over 25% next year, cutting nearly $3.6 billion from the CDC's budget. The agency, now led by newly confirmed director Susan Monarez, is being downsized to about $4 billion following major layoffs ordered by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Source: Reuters (sub. req.)

AUGUST 14, 2025

Estrogen found to protect against acute kidney failure by blocking ferroptosis

Researchers at the University of Heidelberg uncovered why women are less susceptible to acute kidney failure than men, a phenomenon observed since the 1940s. The study shows that estrogen and its derivatives protect against ferroptosis, an iron-dependent form of regulated cell death linked to kidney damage. The hormone acts as a natural defense by blocking ferroptosis through both genomic and non-genomic mechanisms, including the regulation of radical-scavenging molecules and stabilization of cell membranes. The protective effect diminishes after menopause, aligning with reduced estrogen levels. Beyond kidney disease, the findings may have implications for cancer, cardiovascular health, stroke, and longevity, while also raising ethical questions in organ transplantation. Researchers suggest the discovery could open new avenues for targeted therapies across multiple disease areas.

Source: Technology Networks

Nephrology and Dialysis (cont'd)

AUGUST 14, 2025

CDC: Over one in four U.S. adults with diabetes use GLP-1 drugs

More than 25% of U.S. adults with diabetes used GLP-1 injectable drugs such as Mounjaro and Ozempic in 2024, according to new CDC survey data. Usage was highest among adults aged 50 - 64 at 33.3%, with younger adults (18 - 34) reporting 25.3% use and older adults (65+) at 20.8%. The survey also found higher adoption among Hispanic adults (31.3%) compared to Black non-Hispanic (26.5%), White non-Hispanic (26.2%), and Asian non-Hispanic adults (12.1%). GLP-1 drugs, which regulate blood sugar and support weight loss, are increasingly being prescribed alongside insulin and oral treatments. Despite their popularity, concerns remain over accessibility, with list prices averaging $1,000 per month.

Source: Reuters (sub. req.)

AUGUST 17, 2025

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio found linked to poor outcomes in CKD and MACE

An analysis published in BMC Nephrology found that the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), a marker of systemic inflammation, is significantly associated with all-cause mortality, major adverse cardiovascular events, cardiovascular mortality, and adverse renal outcomes in chronic kidney disease patients. The study, which reviewed literature up to March 8, 2025, highlights NLR's predictive value for progression to end-stage renal disease and dialysis, as well as its link to cardiovascular complications and mortality.

Source: Medical Dialogues

AUGUST 18, 2025

OIG Finds Significant Improper Medicaid Payments for ABA Services in Wisconsin and Indiana, Signaling Greater Enforcement Efforts for ABA on the Horizon

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (OIG) has recently issued two audit reports revealing substantial improper Medicaid fee-forservice (FFS) payments for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services provided to children diagnosed with autism in Wisconsin and Indiana. These findings underscore the importance of strict compliance with not only state guidance, but also federal requirements regarding documentation and billing requirements and formal review processes for providers and Medicaid program administrators.

Source: Benesch

