Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 66

Calendar of Events

AUGUST 12–17, 2025

Nephrology Business Leadership Conference

Plano, TX

SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, FL

SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, Florida

Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community.

SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025

ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit

Charlotte, NC

SEPTEMBER 30–OCTOBER 3, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 10th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference

Chicago, IL

OCTOBER 2–4, 2025

7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy

UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center

Charlottesville, Virginia

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

Society of Interventional Radiology Edge 2025

San Diego, CA

OCTOBER 9-11, 2025

American Vein & Lymphatic Society 39th Annual Congress

Washington, DC

NOVEMBER 3–4, 2025

Becker's 4th Annual Fall 2025 Payers Issue Roundtable

Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER 3–6, 2025

Becker's Healthcare: 13th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable

Chicago, IL

NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025

ASN: Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)

MARCH 1-4, 2026

American Venous Forum 2026

Denver, CO

MARCH 19–21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

OCTOBER 21–25, 2026

ASN: Kidney Week 2026

Denver, CO

OCTOBER 10-11, 2025

RPA Nephrology Advocacy and Innovation Weekend

Washington, DC

Join the Renal Physicians Association (RPA) on October 10-11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. for a transformative Advocacy and Innovation Weekend. As the landscape of kidney care evolves, it is crucial to amplify your voice and champion the issues that matter most to patients and you. On Friday, October 10th, RPA will lead a legislative advocacy campaign on Capitol Hill, engaging with policymakers to shape the optimal delivery of kidney care. Then, on Saturday, October 11th, RPA will host an immersive mini coding and billing workshop, followed by a cutting-edge AI summit. Explore the latest advancements in billing, coding, reimbursement, and artificial intelligence, equipping you with the knowledge to enhance clinical practice and drive innovation. This dynamic event is a must-attend for nephrologists, practice administrators, advance practice providers, healthcare executives, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the pharmaceutical, device, and AI sectors seeking to advocate, innovate, and elevate the future of kidney care.



