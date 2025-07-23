Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 66

Calendar of Events
AUGUST 12–17, 2025
Nephrology Business Leadership Conference
Plano, TX
For more information, please click here.
SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025
RHA Annual Conference
Orlando, Florida
Disney's Contemporary Resort
The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community.
For more information, please click here.
SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025
ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit
Charlotte, NC
For more information, please click here.
SEPTEMBER 30–OCTOBER 3, 2025
Becker's Healthcare: 10th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Conference
Chicago, IL
For more information, please click here.
OCTOBER 2–4, 2025
7th Annual Therapeutic Apheresis Academy
UVA Pinn Hall Conference Center
Charlottesville, Virginia
For more information, please click here.
OCTOBER 9-11, 2025
Society of Interventional Radiology Edge 2025
San Diego, CA
For more information, please click here.
OCTOBER 9-11, 2025
American Vein & Lymphatic Society 39th Annual Congress
Washington, DC
For more information, please click here.
NOVEMBER 3–4, 2025
Becker's 4th Annual Fall 2025 Payers Issue Roundtable
Chicago, IL
For more information, please click here.
NOVEMBER 3–6, 2025
Becker's Healthcare: 13th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable
Chicago, IL
For more information, please click here.
NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025
ASN: Kidney Week 2025
Houston, TX
(Call for Abstracts Deadline May 21)
For more information, please click here.
MARCH 1-4, 2026
American Venous Forum 2026
Denver, CO
For more information, please click here.
MARCH 19–21, 2026
2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting
Las Vegas, NV (details to come)
OCTOBER 21–25, 2026
ASN: Kidney Week 2026
Denver, CO
For more information, please click here.
OCTOBER 10-11, 2025
RPA Nephrology Advocacy and Innovation Weekend
Washington, DC
Join the Renal Physicians Association (RPA) on October 10-11, 2025, in Washington, D.C. for a transformative Advocacy and Innovation Weekend. As the landscape of kidney care evolves, it is crucial to amplify your voice and champion the issues that matter most to patients and you. On Friday, October 10th, RPA will lead a legislative advocacy campaign on Capitol Hill, engaging with policymakers to shape the optimal delivery of kidney care. Then, on Saturday, October 11th, RPA will host an immersive mini coding and billing workshop, followed by a cutting-edge AI summit. Explore the latest advancements in billing, coding, reimbursement, and artificial intelligence, equipping you with the knowledge to enhance clinical practice and drive innovation. This dynamic event is a must-attend for nephrologists, practice administrators, advance practice providers, healthcare executives, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the pharmaceutical, device, and AI sectors seeking to advocate, innovate, and elevate the future of kidney care.
To register, please click here
