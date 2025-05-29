In An Era Of Mistrust On Health Information, Employers Are Key

Manatt Health Managing Director Vin Gupta and National Advisor Mandy Cohen wrote an article for TIME on how employers can most effectively manage their health and wellness communication for their employees to increase trust and maintain a healthier, more informed workforce.

In the article, Gupta and Cohen noted how workers frequently rely on businesses to receive credible health information and explained that employers are well-positioned to continue this work, since healthy employees tend to be more productive, miss fewer days and contribute to lower health care costs. They provided several examples of organizations that have recently embraced this role as agents of public health and how such efforts have helped their people make informed decisions, combat misinformation, and feel seen and supported.

"Employers can't afford to be passive. They must actively identify the pressing health challenges their workforce faces—from mental health struggles and poor air quality due to wildfires, to new treatments such as GLP-1 weight-loss medications. With thoughtful, engaging strategies, they can ensure credible, science-based information reaches their workforce," they wrote.

Read the full article here.

