ARTICLE
15 May 2025

New York Budget Omits Changes To State's "Disclosure Of Material Transactions" Law

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
In a prior blog post, we summarized proposed legislation included in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's state fiscal year (FY) 2025-2026 budget that would have subjected "material transactions"...
United States New York Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Nili Yolin and John C. Saran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In a prior blog post, we summarized proposed legislation included in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's state fiscal year (FY) 2025-2026 budget that would have subjected "material transactions" to additional disclosure and reporting obligations and the transactions to greater scrutiny. Notably, proposed amendments to Article 45-A of the Public Health Law would have expanded existing notice and disclosure requirements – including, if requested, a full cost and market impact review (CMIR) – and, critically, permitted the New York State Department of Health (DOH) to delay the closing of the transaction if necessary to review such CMIR. The version of the bill signed into law on May 9, 2025, omitted these amendments in their entirety.

Stakeholders can breathe easy – for now – but should remain on high alert that some or all of the proposed bill could be reintroduced in future legislative sessions. In addition, while a set of FAQs was released in March clarifying some (but not all) of the statutory disclosure and reporting requirements, DOH has yet to promulgate regulations, and a "Material Transactions Form" is still under development. Parties to proposed material transactions should therefore continue to use good faith efforts to comply with existing reporting instructions set forth in the law and FAQs and on the DOH website and submit specific questions to materialtransactiondisclosure@health.ny.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nili Yolin
Nili Yolin
Photo of John C. Saran
John C. Saran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More