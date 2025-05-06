Alaska Joins California In Requiring Cancer Warning Signs For Alcohol Sales

Under a bill that became law on April 25, Alaska bars and liquor stores will now be required to post signage warning of alcohol's alleged link to colon and breast cancer. Set to take effect on August 1, this marks the first time a state legislature has required retailers to warn about the relationship between alcohol consumption and an increased risk of certain types of cancer. Currently, California is the only other state that requires similar warnings, mandating businesses that serve or sell alcoholic beverages to post signs regarding an increased risk of cancer generally.

Alaska's new health warning—which will be added to already mandated warnings about alcohol use during pregnancy—must be visible to customers and will read:

Rep. Andrew Gray, D-Anchorage, was the leading proponent of the new mandate. The bill—which is part of a measure that allows employees under 21 to serve alcohol at restaurants and breweries—passed with a unanimous vote in the Senate on April 4. Governor Mike Dunleavy also allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

Gray gave credit to former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and his advisory report warning how alcohol consumption, even at moderate levels, increases the risk of at least seven types of cancer (including colon and breast cancer). Dr. Murthy's advisory similarly inspired members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives to introduce a bill earlier this year requiring all alcoholic beverages sold in Pennsylvania to be labeled with a similar warning regarding the link between alcohol and cancer generally. That bill remains pending.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.