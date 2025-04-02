ARTICLE
2 April 2025

EPSDT Guidance: State Implications And Approaches To Behavioral Health For Children And Youth

On September 26, 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a State Health Official letter to states on federal Medicaid Early and Periodic Screening...
Support for this issue brief was provided by the State Health and Value Strategies program, a grantee of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation.

On September 26, 2024, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released a State Health Official letter to states on federal Medicaid Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) requirements. The guidance offers insight into states' EPSDT obligations, as well as a set of recommended strategies to improve the services they provide to children and youth. This issue brief outlines actions for states to review the EPSDT guidance with an eye towards how they can continue to improve coverage, access and quality of behavioral health care for children and youth enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program.

To read the full issue brief, click here.

