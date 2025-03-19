Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 62

Calendar of Events
MARCH 13–16, 2025
Annual Dialysis Conference, 45th Year Anniversary
Las Vegas, NV
MARCH 17–19, 2025
7th CKD Drug Development Summit 2025
Boston, MA
MARCH 29–APRIL 2, 2025
SIR: 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting
Nashville, TN
APRIL 3–6, 2025
Renal Physicians Association 2025 Annual Meeting
Las Vegas, NV
TUESDAY, APRIL 8, 2025
Legal and Practical Considerations for Recruiting Overseas Healthcare Workers under the Trump Administration
Webinar: 1:00–2:00 P.M.
APRIL 23–24, 2025 | VIRTUAL
RHA Virtual Spring Meeting Empowering Solutions: Current Trends & Challenges in Dialysis
RHA Virtual Spring Meeting Empowering Solutions: Current Trends & Challenges in Dialysis

Join us for an impactful event where dialysis providers address key challenges in renal healthcare. Designed for all levels of experience, this meeting offers practical insights to advance your dialysis services.
APRIL 25–27, 2025
2025 AAP/ASCI/APSA Joint Meeting
Chicago, IL
MAY 1–3, 2025
2025 OEIS Scientific Meeting
Orlando, FL
MAY 1–4, 2025
ANNA National Symposium
Portland, OR
MAY 14, 2025
RHA Day on the Hill
Washington, DC
RHA Day on the Hill
Washington, DC

The Renal Healthcare Association advocates for dialysis providers and ESRD patients by shaping policy and engaging lawmakers to address key challenges. Save the date for Day on the Hill 2025 on May 14, where kidney care professionals can join us to advance critical advocacy efforts.
AUGUST 12–17, 2025
Nephrology Business Leadership Conference
Plano, TX
SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025
RHA Annual Conference
Orlando, Florida Disney's Contemporary Resort
RHA Annual Conference
Orlando, Florida Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community.
SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025
ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit
Charlotte, NC
NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025
ASN Kidney Week 2025
Houston, TX
MARCH 19–21, 2026
2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting
Las Vegas, NV (details to come)
