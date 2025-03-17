ARTICLE
17 March 2025

Nationwide Preliminary Injunction Halts NIH Indirect Cost Rate Change Notice

HK
Holland & Knight

Contributor

Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore Firm Details
Judge Angel Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on March 12, 2025, issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting the implementation...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dianne Bourque,Rebecca J. Merrill, and Michael Werner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Judge Angel Kelley of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on March 12, 2025, issued a nationwide preliminary injunction halting the implementation, application or enforcement of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) indirect cost rate cut. The nationwide preliminary injunction follows a temporary restraining order issued by Judge Kelley on Feb. 10, 2025.

The NIH issued Supplemental Guidance to the 2024 NIH Grants Policy Statement: Indirect Cost Rates (Rate Change Notice) on Feb. 7, 2025, reducing and capping previously negotiated indirect cost rates on existing and future grant awards for biomedical research, set to take effect Feb. 10, 2025. This Rate Change Notice would impact thousands of existing grants across the 50 states.

Per Judge Kelley's Memorandum and Order on Motion for Preliminary Injunction, "the imminent risk of halting life-saving clinical trials, disrupting the development of innovative medical research and treatment, and shuttering of research facilities, without regard for current patient care, warranted the issuance of a nationwide temporary restraining order to maintain the status quo, until the matter could be fully addressed before the Court." Judge Kelley granted the nationwide preliminary injunction – "enjoining [NIH, et al.] from taking any steps to implement, apply, or enforce" the Rate Change Notice – following a full briefing and oral argument by the parties, as well as review of accepted amicus briefs.

Read more about the Rate Change Notice and ensuing litigation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dianne Bourque
Dianne Bourque
Photo of Rebecca J. Merrill
Rebecca J. Merrill
Photo of Michael Werner
Michael Werner
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More