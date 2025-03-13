5 Trends To Watch In 2025: Health Care Insurance

- Potential Expansion of Alternative Health Care and Employee Benefit Arrangements: With the new presidential administration, a potential expansion of options for health care and employee benefit arrangements, especially for small employers, may be forthcoming. Changes to current standards under ERISA and other federal laws governing employee health care and benefit arrangements could impact the health insurance marketplace.
- Growth in Health Saving Accounts (HSAs): With the potential for higher health insurance costs, there will likely be an increased focus on utilizing HSAs as a way for individuals to save on taxes and offset out-of-pocket medical expenses. More employers may adopt HSA-compatible high-deductible health plans to lower premium costs.
- Greater Consumer Demand for Personalized Coverage: We expect the trend toward consumer-directed health plans will continue, with insurers offering more flexible options that allow individuals to tailor coverage based on their personal health needs. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT), insurers could have the ability to offer more customized policies that reflect an individual's risk profile, lifestyle, and preferences.
- Diversification of Policies: Insurers will also continue to diversify their portfolios to include more wellness programs, telemedicine services, and other value-added services as they look to differentiate themselves and capture more market share in a competitive environment. Additionally, the popularity of on-demand insurance, particularly for short-term coverage like travel or rental insurance, will likely continue to grow. Insurers may explore offering more granular, micro-insurance products that allow consumers to purchase coverage for specific, temporary needs (e.g., event insurance, smartphone protection).
- Emerging Coverage for Extreme Weather-Related
Illnesses: The increasing frequency of extreme weather
events, such as wildfires, storms, and floods, could have direct
health impacts, such as respiratory issues from smoke inhalation,
injuries from severe storms, and heat-related illnesses. Insurers
may expand coverage to include health risks linked to these natural
disasters, with an emphasis on preventive care and post-disaster
mental health services.
Moreover, health insurers may develop new products aimed at addressing these emerging health issues, such as vector-borne diseases (e.g., Zika, Lyme disease) or mental health challenges stemming from prolonged exposure to natural disasters.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.