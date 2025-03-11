Dental/DSO Industry Newsletter

CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Live Patient Three Session Implant Continuum

FEBRUARY 23–28, 2025

Guatemala City

The Live Patient Three Session Implant Continuum is designed for dental professionals seeking to refine their implantology skills. The hands-on course provides a deeper understanding of treatment planning for implant cases, techniques for reflecting full-thickness flaps and suturing, as well as strategies for managing complications. Participants will also gain proficiency in placing single and multiple implants and completing the therapeutic process, ensuring they're equipped to handle all stages of implant treatment. For more information, please click here.

Pacific Dental Conference 2025

MARCH 6–8, 2025

Vancouver Convention Center

The Pacific Dental Conference is one of the largest dental conferences in Canada and a major event in North America. It features over 200 sessions and hands-on courses led by experienced speakers, offering a variety of educational opportunities for dental professionals. With nearly 300 exhibitors, the conference highlights the latest dental technology, products, and services to support your practice. Join us next March at the Vancouver Convention Centre for a conference focused on learning, networking, and industry advancements. For more information, please click here.

The Thomas P. Hinman Dental Meeting

MARCH 20–22, 2025

Georgia World Congress Center Atlanta, GA

The three-day event offers educational programs, speakers, social events and a product exhibit hall. The Meeting is sponsored by the Hinman Dental Society, a non-profit organization, and excess revenue is invested and then gifted in the form of scholarships to individuals and institutions that foster dental education. The Society has provided more than $11 million in total giving to date. For more information, please click here.

SmileCon 2025

OCTOBER 23–25, 2025

Washington, D.C.

Save the date for SmileCon 2025, where participants can join dental professionals on October 23–25 in Washington, D.C. For more information, please click here.

KEY FINDINGS

The second Trump administration is planning changes that will impact the dental industry, and ADA and other outfits are concerned.

The FDA also approved suzetrigine, a non-opiod pain manager, and DSOs are expected to see a sizeable number of mergers and acquisitions over the next few years.

As President Donald Trump begins his second term, significant changes in oral healthcare policies are anticipated. Advocates, including Melissa Burroughs of the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, are focusing on several key areas for reform, such as expanding dental coverage under Medicaid and Medicare. There is also a call to improve access for veterans and address the affordability issues faced by millions of uninsured Americans. Additionally, efforts to raise awareness about the connection between oral health and overall health, including advocating for water fluoridation, remain a priority for policymakers aiming to integrate oral healthcare into broader health initiatives.

However, there are concerns within the dental community regarding potential disruptions to federal financial support under the Trump administration. The American Dental Association (ADA) expressed alarm over the administration's decision to pause critical funding for oral health initiatives. This pause could affect various programs managed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all of which play vital roles in advancing oral health research, education, and care. Although a federal judge temporarily blocked the directive, the ADA is urging Congress to clarify and restore the status of these programs to avoid further disruptions.

Meanwhile, the ADA is continuing to push for greater integration of oral health into broader federal healthcare priorities. The association sent a comprehensive policy letter to President Trump, advocating for improved access to care and the promotion of evidence-based dental care practices. Key proposals include enhancing dental coverage under the Affordable Care Act and increasing dental leadership within military healthcare. The ADA also called for better support for veterans, updates to federal student loan programs for dental professionals, and expanded eligibility for health savings accounts to include preventive oral health products.

In the regulatory space, the ADA's Commission for Continuing Education Provider Recognition (CCEPR) is simplifying its Continuing Education Provider Recognition standards. This update, effective in 2026, reduces the number of standards from 14 to five and significantly cuts the criteria from 104 to 17. These changes are aligned with the guidelines of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to ensure quality and integrity in continuing education for dental professionals. The move aims to streamline processes while maintaining high standards in dental education and practice.

On the pharmaceutical front, the approval of suzetrigine by the FDA represents a significant step in non-opioid pain management. The drug, which targets sodium channels, offers a safer alternative for managing moderate to severe pain without the risks of addiction or overdose. With promising clinical results showing that over 80% of participants found it as effective as opioids but with fewer side effects, suzetrigine could provide a crucial option for pain management, particularly in post-surgical dental procedures. This approval marks a critical moment in efforts to combat the opioid crisis within the medical and dental fields

In the business sector, dental service organizations (DSOs) are preparing for a wave of consolidation over the next few years. Leaders in the DSO sector predict an uptick in mergers and acquisitions, fueled by the availability of private equity funds and an aging dental workforce. The trend is expected to accelerate as more dental professionals near retirement, creating a natural shift toward consolidation. However, industry experts emphasize the importance of strategic diligence to ensure that the consolidation leads to sustainable, high-quality care, rather than repeating mistakes from past models.

Elsewhere, the California Dental Association (CDA) launched a relief fund to support dental professionals affected by wildfires in Southern California. This initiative provides emergency grants to dentists and dental society staff who have been impacted by the recent fires, addressing immediate safety and recovery needs.

Sources: Beckers Dental & DSO Review, ADA News, Orthodontics Products, DentistryIQ, CDA.

GENERAL DENTISTRY NEWS

Family-owned dentistry thrives despite corporate expansion

Pediatric Dentistry of Columbus, founded by Dr. David Curtis in 1988, has remained a trusted provider despite the rise of corporate dental chains in the state and country. While corporate dental offices offer advantages like larger staff and multiple locations, Dr. Curtis emphasizes the importance of personal relationships built over decades. The practice has successfully expanded to multiple locations, proving that quality service and patient trust remain key to long-term success. Curtis added that his daughter, Dr. Katie Curtis Windham, recently joined his practice.

Source: WBCI FOX

FDA approves Suzetrigine, a non-opioid alternative for pain management

The FDA approved suzetrigine, marketed as Journavx, as the first non-opioid painkiller in decades for moderate to severe pain relief. This sodium-channel-targeting drug provides effective pain management without the risks of addiction, overdose, or sedation, making it a potential game-changer for post-surgical pain in dental and other medical settings. Clinical trials showed promising results, with over 80% of participants rating suzetrigine as effective as opioids but with fewer side effects. Suzetrigine currently treats only acute pain, while other emerging alternatives like LTG-001 may provide faster pain relief. Experts believe this approval marks an important step toward safer pain management options amid the ongoing opioid crisis.

Source: DentistryIQ

Oral healthcare policies could change under Trump's second term

As President Donald Trump begins his second term, experts are closely watching potential policy changes that could impact oral healthcare access and affordability. Melissa Burroughs, director of public policy at the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, said key policies she'd like to see include expanding dental coverage under Medicaid and Medicare, improving access for veterans, and addressing affordability challenges for millions of uninsured Americans. Advocates are also pushing for greater awareness of the medical-dental link to drive policy changes that integrate oral healthcare into broader health initiatives. Burroughs says efforts to promote water fluoridation and maintain its scientific credibility also remain a focal point in oral health advocacy.

Source: Becker's Dental

ADHA approves two interim policies on anesthesia, licensure

The American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) Board of Directors approved two interim policies on anesthesia administration and dental hygiene licensure. One policy states that only licensed dental practitioners with advanced education should administer local anesthesia, and the other affirms dental hygienists must complete an accredited program and meet all clinical and examination requirements. ADHA's Board of Directors says all policies will be reviewed for official adoption by ADHA delegates in June 2025.

Source: ADHA

Oregon passes dental licensure reform to remove stigmatizing mental health questions

Oregon's Board of Dentistry in Dec. 2024 voted to eliminate stigmatizing mental health questions from its dental licensure applications. After 18 months of advocacy led by the Oregon Dental Association (ODA), the new language removes invasive "have you ever" questions related to mental health and substance use treatment. The changes were supported by a broad coalition, including the Oregon Dental Hygienists' Association and several major dental organizations, and the updated licensure format, taking effect sometime in Feb. 2025, aligns with national efforts to combat discrimination against those seeking mental health treatment. The board says the reform aligns with the approach already used by the Oregon Medical Board and aims to reduce stigma, encourage dental professionals to seek help, and support overall clinician wellness.

Source: ADA

ADA concerned Trump Administration pause on federal financial assistance could impact oral health

The American Dental Association (ADA) is concerned with the Trump administration's directive to pause federal financial assistance programs, potentially disrupting crucial oral health initiatives. The ADA says pausing federal funding from agencies like the National Institutes of Health, Health Resources and Services Administration, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are essential to advancing oral health, education, and care delivery. The pause could delay critical programs, such as NIH grants, HRSA oral health programs, and CDC prevention efforts. While a federal judge temporarily blocked the directive, the ADA urges Congress to clarify the status of these programs and avoid further disruption.

Source: ADA

To view the full article clickhere

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.