Industry Groups Urge Rescission Of Proposed HIPAA Security Rule Updates

In February, a coalition of healthcare organizations sent a letter to President Donald J. Trump and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) (the Letter), urging the immediate rescission of a proposed update to the Security Rule under HIPAA. The update is aimed at strengthening safeguards for securing electronic protected health information.

According to The HIPAA Journal, the data breach trend in the healthcare industry over the past 14 years is up, not down. This is the case despite the HIPAA Security Rule having been in effect since 2005.

The HIPAA Journal goes on to provide some sobering statistics:

Between October 21, 2009, when OCR first started publishing summaries of data breach reports on its "Wall of Shame", and and December 31, 2023, 5,887 large healthcare data breaches have been reported. On January 22, 2023, the breach portal listed 857 data breaches as still; under investigation. This time last year there were 882 breaches listed as under investigation, which shows OCR has made little progress in clearing its backlog of investigations – something that is unlikely to change given the chronic lack of funding for the department.

There have been notable changes over the years in the main causes of breaches. The loss/theft of healthcare records and electronic protected health information dominated the breach reports between 2009 and 2015. The move to digital record keeping, more accurate tracking of electronic devices, and more widespread adoption of data encryption have been key in reducing these data breaches. There has also been a downward trend in improper disposal incidents and unauthorized access/disclosure incidents, but data breaches continue to increase due to a massive increase in hacking incidents and ransomware attacks. In 2023, OCR reported a 239% increase in hacking-related data breaches between January 1, 2018, and September 30, 2023, and a 278% increase in ransomware attacks over the same period. In 2019, hacking accounted for 49% of all reported breaches. In 2023, 79.7% of data breaches were due to hacking incidents.

The letter, signed by numerous healthcare organizations, outlines several key concerns regarding the proposed HIPAA Security Rule update, including:

Financial and Operational Burdens: The letter argues that the proposed regulation would impose significant financial and operational burdens on healthcare providers, particularly those in rural areas. The unfunded mandates associated with the new requirements could strain the resources of hospitals and healthcare systems, leading to higher healthcare costs for patients and reduced investment in other critical areas. Conflict with Existing Law: The Letter points to an amendment to the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act, arguing the proposed enhancements to the Security Rule conflict with the HITECH Act amendment. However, the HITECH Act amendment sought to incentivize covered entities to adopt "recognized security practices" that might minimize (not necessarily eliminate) remedies for HIPAA Security Rule violations and the length and extent of audits and investigations. Timeline and Feasibility: The letter highlights concerns about the timeline for implementing the proposed requirements. The depth and breadth of the new mandates, combined with an unreasonable timeline, present significant challenges for healthcare providers.

No doubt, the Trump Administration is intent on reducing regulation on business. However, it will be interesting to see whether it softens or even eliminates the proposed rule in response to the Letter, despite the clear trend of more numerous and damaging data breaches in the healthcare sector, and an increasing threat landscape facing all U.S. businesses.