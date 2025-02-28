Making America Healthy Again By Empowering Patients With Clear, Accurate, And Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information (Trump EO Tracker)

The EO announces a policy of the United States to put patients first and ensure they have the necessary information to make well-informed healthcare decisions. The order builds upon Executive Order 13877 (Improving Price and Quality Transparency in American Healthcare to Put Patients First) of June 24, 2019, and directs Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Labor, and the Secretary of Health and Human Services to take all necessary and appropriate action to implement rapidly and enforce the healthcare price transparency regulations issued pursuant to that order within 90 days.

Such action requires Secretaries to do the following: (1) mandate the disclosure of the actual prices of items and services, rather than estimates; (2) issue updated guidance or proposed regulatory action to standardize and make pricing information easily comparable across hospitals and health plans; and (3) issue guidance or proposed regulatory action updating enforcement policies that ensure compliance with the reporting of complete, accurate, and meaningful data.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Making America Healthy Again By Empowering Patients With Clear, Accurate, and Actionable Healthcare Pricing Information

