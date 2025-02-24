ARTICLE
24 February 2025

Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: Gender-Affirming Care (Podcast)

In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Megan Beaver talk to Alice Hall-Partyka and Savanna Williams about the impact of Executive Order 14187 on access to gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 19.
In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Megan Beaver talk to Alice Hall-Partyka and Savanna Williams about the impact of Executive Order 14187 on access to gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 19.Alice and Savanna delve into the implications of this EO, and others, on payors, providers, and potentially conflicting state laws.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

