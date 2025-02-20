ARTICLE
20 February 2025

Expanding Access To In Vitro Fertilization (Trump EO Tracker)

This order makes it the policy of the Administration to ensure reliable access to IVF treatment, including by easing unnecessary statutory or regulatory burdens to make IVF treatment more affordable. Within 90 days of the order, the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy will submit to the President a list of policy recommendations on protecting IVF access and aggressively reducing out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.

