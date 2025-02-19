Who's Blocking Me? Competition Law Issues With Healthcare Information Blocking (Podcast)

When it comes to your health, having digitized information available for seamless sharing across multiple healthcare providers and other stakeholders -- including patients themselves -- is a clear benefit. But can certain actors disrupt the goal of interoperability? On this episode of the American Bar Association's podcast Our Curious Amalgam, managing partner Jeny Maier joins David Schwartz, a healthcare-focused antitrust lawyer, and Matt Tabas, partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, to discuss the challenge of healthcare information blocking and what avenues are available to enforcers to address this behavior.
