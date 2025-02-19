ARTICLE
19 February 2025

Who's Blocking Me? Competition Law Issues With Healthcare Information Blocking (Podcast)

AV
Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider

Contributor

Axinn Veltrop & Harkrider logo

Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.

Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally.

Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.

With a strong culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike, helping communities and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.

Explore Firm Details
When it comes to your health, having digitized information available for seamless sharing across multiple healthcare providers and other stakeholders -- including patients themselves -- is a clear benefit.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jeny M. Maier

When it comes to your health, having digitized information available for seamless sharing across multiple healthcare providers and other stakeholders -- including patients themselves -- is a clear benefit. But can certain actors disrupt the goal of interoperability? On this episode of the American Bar Association's podcast Our Curious Amalgam, managing partner Jeny Maier joins David Schwartz, a healthcare-focused antitrust lawyer, and Matt Tabas, partner at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer, to discuss the challenge of healthcare information blocking and what avenues are available to enforcers to address this behavior.

Click here to view, listen to original.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More