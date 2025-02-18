Benesch Healthcare+ Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 61

Calendar of Events

FEBRUARY 16–19, 2025

American Venous Forum: Annual Meeting

Atlanta, GA

FEBRUARY 20–21, 2025

4th Annual Vanderbilt Renal Translational Pathology Workshop

Nashville, TN

FEBRUARY 27–MARCH 1, 2025

12th Annual UC San Diego Essentials & Advances in Apheresis Therapies

San Diego, CA

MARCH 13–16, 2025

Annual Dialysis Conference, 45th Year Anniversary

Las Vegas, NV

MARCH 17–19, 2025

7th CKD Drug Development Summit 2025

Boston, MA

MARCH 29–APRIL 2, 2025

SIR: 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting

Nashville, TN

APRIL 3–6, 2025

Renal Physicians Association 2025 Annual Meeting

Las Vegas, NV

APRIL 23–24, 2025 | VIRTUAL

RHA Virtual Spring Meeting Empowering Solutions: Current Trends & Challenges in Dialysis

Join us for an impactful event where dialysis providers address key challenges in renal healthcare. Designed for all levels of experience, this meeting offers practical insights to advance your dialysis services. For more information, please click here.

APRIL 25–27, 2025 2025

AAP/ASCI/APSA Joint Meeting

Chicago, IL

MAY 1–3, 2025 2025

OEIS Scientific Meeting

Orlando, FL

MAY 1–4, 2025

ANNA National Symposium

Portland, OR

MAY 14, 2025

RHA Day on the Hill

Washington, DC

The Renal Healthcare Association advocates for dialysis providers and ESRD patients by shaping policy and engaging lawmakers to address key challenges. Save the date for Day on the Hill 2025 on May 14, where kidney care professionals can join us to advance critical advocacy efforts. For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 17–19, 2025

RHA Annual Conference

Orlando, Florida

Disney's Contemporary Resort

The RHA Annual Conference brings together dialysis professionals, industry leaders, and vendors from across the U.S., offering valuable education, expert insights, and networking opportunities to support the entire renal care community. For more information, please click here.

SEPTEMBER 26–28, 2025

ANNA: 2025 Nephrology Nursing Summit

Charlotte, NC

NOVEMBER 5–9, 2025

ASN Kidney Week 2025

Houston, TX

MARCH 19–21, 2026

2026 OEIS Scientific Meeting

Las Vegas, NV (details to come)

