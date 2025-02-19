Establishing The President's Make America Healthy Again Commission (Trump EO Tracker)

This order establishes a policy of the federal government to aggressively combat health challenges facing Americans, including mental health, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. The order establishes the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission, composed of officials across the federal government, chaired by the Secretary of Health and Human services, and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy serving as the Executive Director.

Within 100 days of the order, the Commission shall submit to the President the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment. Within 180 days of the order, the Commission shall submit a Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy based on the findings of the Assessment. The Chair and the Executive Director of the Commission shall then recommend further updates, including desired reports.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Establishing the President's Make America Healthy Again Commission

