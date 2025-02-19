CMS Announces Selected Drugs For 2027 Maximum Fair Price Negotiations; New Administration Issues Executive Order Affecting The IRA – Then Clarifies

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced the second cohort of Medicare Part D drugs selected for Maximum Fair Price negotiation (MFP) as part of the enhanced drug pricing authority granted to CMS by Congress through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The MFPs for the 15 selected drugs will be determined over the next several months pursuant to the regulatory process established by CMS. MFPs for the current cohort will take effect on January 1, 2027, the initial price applicability year (IPAY) for these medicines. According to CMS, products were selected based on total gross covered prescription drug costs under Medicare Part D among other criteria set forth in the IRA.1

The new cohort reflects an increase in selected oncology and pulmonology drugs compared to the IPAY 2026 cohort, which was comprised of 10 drugs. The IPAY 2027 cohort also reflects a decrease in the selection of rheumatology, hematology, and nephrology products. Newly included therapeutic areas for 2027 are treatments for hepatology, psychiatry, neurology, and rare diseases.



The 2027 cohort also contains certain innovator versions of the increasingly popular glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (commonly referred to as "GLP-1 drugs").2 As a group, the selected drugs are indicated for multiple conditions including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity although the selected products do not share identical product indications. Medicare does not currently cover GLP-1 drugs when prescribed solely for weight loss,>3 and therefore obesity-only prescriptions are presumably excluded from the total Part D gross covered prescription drug expenditures that serve as the basis for GLP-1 drugs product selection in the IPAY 2027 cohort.4

Therapeutic Area IPAY 2026 IPAY 2027 Endochrinology 4 3 Oncology 1 4 Cardiology 4 1 Pulmonology 0 3 Gastroenterology 1 2 Rheumatology 2 1 Hematology 2 0 Hepatology 0 1 Psychiatry 0 1 Nephrology 1 0 Neurology 0 1 Rare Disease 0 1 Total5 15 18

MFP By the Numbers: The IPAY 2026 and IPAY 2027 cohorts include 25 total products produced by 16 manufacturers. Nine unique manufacturers of ten (10) products were selected for IPAY 2026. Of those nine manufacturers, six were also selected for IPAY 2027. In total, both cohorts focus on 12 conditions, five of which are included in both years.

Negotiating with CMS for MFPs

Over the coming months, manufacturers of the affected products may engage in negotiations with CMS, with the final MFPs scheduled for publication by November 30, 2025. Manufacturers who choose to participate will submit economic and market data for their selected drugs. CMS will review that data and host listening sessions with clinicians and consumer groups before making an initial offer by June1, 2025. The manufacturer may then either accept the initial offer or make a counteroffer.

As outlined in "Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program: Final Guidance, Implementation of Sections 1191 – 1198 of the Social Security Act for Initial Price Applicability Year 2027 and Manufacturer Effectuation of the Maximum Fair Price in 2026 and 2027," (or "October Drug Price Negotiation Guidance") published in October 2024, CMS has adjusted the timing of the three optional negotiation meetings between CMS and participating manufacturers.6 Now manufacturers can meet with CMS prior to submitting a counteroffer to the initial price offer instead of only after submitting a counteroffer.

Below is a summary of key dates for manufacturers to bear in mind as they collect data, analyze market factors and costs relevant to planned negotiations, and refine their strategic economic analyses in preparation for negotiations with CMS:

IPAY 2027 Key Dates7

Date Event February 28, 2025 Deadline for participating manufacturers to sign agreements to participate in the Negotiation Program for IPAY 2027. March 1, 2025 Deadline for participating manufacturers to submit manufacturer-specific data to CMS for consideration in the MFP negotiation. June 1, 2025 Deadline for CMS to send initial MFP offers to affected manufacturers. July 1, 2025 Deadline for participating manufacturers to accept CMS' initial MFP offer or propose a written counteroffer (manufacturers have 30 days from receiving CMS' initial offer to respond).8 November 30, 2025 Deadline for CMS to publish MFPs. September 1, 2026 Deadline for IPAY 2027 MFP effectuation plans. January 1, 2027 IPAY 2027 MFPs become effective.

Uncertainty Emanates from a New Administration

On January 20, 2025, President Trump revoked Executive Order 14087, titled "Lowering Prescription Drug Costs for Americans," which directed CMS's Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CIMMI) to develop three new drug payment models to be implemented alongside the drug pricing provisions of the IRA. Although these models were in relatively early stages of development, CMMI has the legal authority to carry out pilot and experimental projects and could potentially still test these models. President Trump also ordered the halt of the disbursement of funds related to the IRA. The scope of Executive Order 14087 was later clarified to be limited to energy initiatives.9

As of the date of this publication, we have not identified any legislative or further executive action directly impacting the drug price negotiation provisions of the IRA, and there remains bipartisan support for measures aimed at reducing the cost of healthcare in the United States. The new administration has not clarified its strategy for addressing drug pricing, leaving stakeholders uncertain about potential future changes. In the interim, drug price negotiations for IPAY 2027 are anticipated to continue as planned. As these discussions progress, industry observers and policymakers alike are keen to observe the evolving political landscape and assess the potential implications for future drug pricing policies and healthcare cost management.

IPAY 2027 and IPAY 2026 Selected Drugs

Below is the full list of drugs that have been selected for negotiation in IPAY 2026 and IPAY 2027.

Drug Product Manufacturer Conditions IPAY Ozempic; Rybelsus; Wegovy Novo Nordisk Type 2 diabetes; Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease; Obesity/overweight and cardiovascular disease 2027 Trelegy Ellipta GSK Asthma; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 2027 Xtandi Astellas Pharma & Pfizer Prostate cancer 2027 Pomalyst Bristol Myers Squibb Kaposi sarcoma; Multiple myeloma 2027 Ibrance Pfizer Breast cancer 2027 Ofev Boehringer Ingelheim Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 2027 Linzess AbbVie & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Chronic idiopathic constipation; Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation 2027 Calquence AstraZeneca Chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma; Mantle cell lymphoma 2027 Austedo; Austedo XR Teva Chorea in Huntington's disease; Tardive dyskinesia 2027 Breo Ellipta GSK Asthma; Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease 2027 Tradjenta Boehringer Ingelheim Type 2 diabetes 2027 Xifaxan Bausch Health Companies Hepatic encephalopathy; Irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea 2027 Vraylar AbbVie Bipolar I disorder; Major depressive disorder; Schizophrenia 2027 Janumet; Janumet XR Merck Type 2 diabetes 2027 Otezla Bristol Myers Squibb Oral ulcers in Behçet's Disease; Plaque psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis 2027 Eliquis Bristol Myers Squibb Prevention and treatment of blood clots 2026 Jardiance Boehringer Ingelheim & Eli Lilly and Company Diabetes; Heart failure 2026 Xarelto Johnson & Johnson Prevention and treatment of blood clots; Reduction of risk for patients with coronary or peripheral artery disease 2026 Januvia Merck Diabetes 2026 Farxiga AstraZeneca Diabetes; Heart failure; Chronic kidney disease 2026 Entresto Novartis Heart failure 2026 Enbrel Amgen Rheumatoid arthritis; Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis 2026 Imbruvica Johnson & Johnson & Abbvie Blood cancers 2026 Stelara Johnson & Johnson Psoriasis; Psoriatic arthritis; Crohn's disease; Ulcerative colitis 2026 Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill Novo Nordisk Diabetes 2026

