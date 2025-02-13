ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Inside The World Of Long-Term Care Certificate Of Need (CON) (Video)

Navigating the Certificate of Need (CON) process in New York is a daunting task. This process is a crucial gateway for healthcare providers, especially in the long-term care sector, to establish, expand, or modify services. Governed by Articles 28, 36, and 40 of New York's Public Health Law, the CON regulations are complex and ever-changing, posing significant challenges for many.

Additionally, recent changes in the CON landscape, including new methodologies for hospice and Certified Home Health Agency (CHHA) need determinations, present both challenges and opportunities. Healthcare providers must understand these shifts to adapt and thrive in a highly regulated environment.

