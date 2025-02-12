Health-e Law Episode 15: Healthcare Security Is Homeland Security With Jonathan Meyer, Former DHS GC And Partner At Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Jonathan Meyer, former general counsel

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Jonathan Meyer, former general counsel of the Department of Homeland Security and Leader of Sheppard Mullin's National Security Team, joins us to discuss cyberthreats and data security from the perspective of national security, including the implications for healthcare.

What We Discussed in This Episode

How do cyberattacks and data privacy impact national security?

How can personal data be weaponized to cause harm to an individual, and why should people care?

Many adults are aware they need to keep their own personal data secure for financial reasons, but what about those who aren't financially active, such as children?

How is healthcare particularly vulnerable to cyberthreats, even outside the hospital setting?

What can stakeholders do better at the healthcare level?

What can individuals do better to ensure their personal data remains secure?

About Jonathan Meyer

As a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Governmental Practice Group and leader of the firm's National Security team, Jonathan E. Meyer counsels clients on their interactions with federal and state government, as well as national and homeland security, Congressional oversight, cybersecurity, AI, high tech, and transportation security, among other issues.

Prior to returning to Sheppard Mullin, Jon was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate as the Sixth General Counsel of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, serving from 2021 to 2024. His decades of experience in Congress, the Justice Department and DHS position him to bring an insider's perspective to interactions between private companies and the government. He has defended scores of Congressional investigations and has prepared witnesses for over 100 hearings, including Supreme Court nomination hearings, impeachment hearings, oversight hearings, high tech and antitrust investigations, and civil rights investigations, among others. He has also represented defendants and witnesses in high-stakes Justice Department criminal investigations.

The media – including CBS News, NPR, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Politico – regularly turn to Jon for insight into issues regarding national security, homeland security, government investigations, cybersecurity, immigration, politics and Congress. He has twice been honored with the Secretary of Homeland Security's Outstanding Service Medal, the highest civilian award bestowed by DHS. He has also received the U.S. Secret Service Director's Honor Award, the Customs and Border Protection Commissioner's Ensign Award, and the U.S. Coast Guard Commandant's Distinguished Service Medal, among numerous other prestigious accolades recognizing his exceptional service.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

