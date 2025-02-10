The Complete Health Tech Guide To Quality Measurement

Health tech startups often focus on quality measurement, because their customers and investors care about it. In some cases, companies have developed products where the primary goal is improving quality measure performance. In many cases, companies have products with other primary goals (for example, reducing excess utilization) and are trying to understand whether improved quality performance is a meaningful part of their value proposition. Leaders in health tech should understand details of how quality measurement and payment programs work, in order to have a realistic sense of how they could meaningfully affect measure performance, and how that improvement could affect their companies' bottom lines.

In this paper, we cover the role of quality metrics, the landscape of quality measurement entities, key measurement sets, how quality metrics are developed and maintained and the mechanics of how quality translates into payment.

