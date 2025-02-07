Majority Of Americans Support ACA And Federal Healthcare Coverage

A Gallup poll from early November reveals that 62% of Americans believe the federal government should ensure all Americans have healthcare coverage. Historically, support for federal provision of healthcare has wavered, with high numbers of support in the early 2000s and much lower numbers during the Obama administration, which oversaw the passage of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). However, over the last decade, as Americans have seen the benefits of the ACA, support for the federal government's responsibility for healthcare has soared.

Although Americans of different political parties continue to be divided on the issue, support among all parties is still at an all-time high. Ninety percent of Democrats say that the federal government is responsible for American healthcare coverage, while 65% of Independents hold the same view. Although only 32% of Republicans share that opinion, that number has risen significantly from only 22% in 2020.

Americans are equally divided on whether the federal government should provide and operate a healthcare system. Again, Democrats and Republicans generally hold opposing views on this issue. Nonetheless, 21% of Republicans support a government-run healthcare system, which is up from 12% in 2020. Conversely, 71% of Democrats support government-operated healthcare.

The ACA continues to be popular, with 54% of Americans expressing approval of the program. Support is at the highest level in history among all political parties, which includes 94% of Democrats, 19% of Republicans, and 53% of Independents. Those who approve of the ACA are evenly divided on whether the law should remain as-is or if substantial changes are needed. On the other hand, 66% of those who disapprove of the ACA favor repealing and replacing the law, whereas 27% would rather keep the law in place with significant changes.

These numbers are likely to affect healthcare policy under the incoming Trump administration. Due to the high support for government-run healthcare, attempting to repeal the ACA, which Republicans have supported, could be extremely challenging. Furthermore, support for public healthcare remains high, emphasizing the need for the federal government to continue being involved in American healthcare.

