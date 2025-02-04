Protecting Children From Chemical And Surgical Mutilation (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

The Executive Order announces that the United States "will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another and will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these procedures. The order directs all agencies to rescind and amend all policies that rely on guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). The order makes additional directives to the heads of executive departments and agencies, such as the Secretary of HHS, to take immediate actions to prevent the "chemical and surgical mutilation of children." The order also directs the Director of the Office of Personnel Management to include provisions in the Federal Employee Health Benefits and Postal Service Health Benefits programs excluding coverage for pediatric transgender surgeries or hormone treatments.

Deadline as stated in original EO: Within 90 days, the Secretary of HHS shall publish a review of existing literature on best practices for promoting the health of children with gender dysphoria "or other identity-based confusion." Within 60 days, the heads of agencies identified in the EO shall submit a single report to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy detailing implementation progress and a timeline for future action.

