Enforcing The Hyde Amendment (Trump EO Tracker)

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
This Order makes it the policy of the United States to enforce the Hyde Amendment, preventing the use of Federal money to fund or promote elective abortion. The EO further revokes two Executive Orders.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
This Order makes it the policy of the United States to enforce
the Hyde Amendment, preventing the use of Federal money to fund or
promote elective abortion. The EO further revokes two Executive
Orders from the Biden Administration: (1) Executive Order 14076,
Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services and (2)
Executive Order 14079, Securing Access to Reproductive and Other
Healthcare Services.