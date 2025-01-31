Enforcing The Hyde Amendment (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

This Order makes it the policy of the United States to enforce the Hyde Amendment, preventing the use of Federal money to fund or promote elective abortion. The EO further revokes two Executive Orders from the Biden Administration: (1) Executive Order 14076, Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services and (2) Executive Order 14079, Securing Access to Reproductive and Other Healthcare Services.

