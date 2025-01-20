ARTICLE
20 January 2025

GT Legal Food Talk Episode 26: Crossing Borders – Regulation Of Food In The United States And Canada With Stikeman's Sara Zborovski

In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes Sara Zborovski, one of his attorney counterparts from Canada with Stikeman Elliott to discuss the outlook on food regulation in 2025 for the United States and Canada.
In this episode of Legal Food Talk, host Justin Prochnow welcomes Sara Zborovski, one of his attorney counterparts from Canada with Stikeman Elliott to discuss the outlook on food regulation in 2025 for the United States and Canada.

Like a baseball or hockey game played between teams from Canada and the United States, they stand at attention while both national anthems play, discussing some of the potential political implications on food regulation in 2025, including a new administration in the United States and Justin Trudeau's recent actions to prorogue Parliament in Canada.

They then discuss the wave of FDA guidance issues by the FDA at the end of 2024 and the start of 2025, including FDA's revised definition of "healthy," the removal of coconut as a food allergen, new action levels for lead in food intended for infants and children, and the proper naming of plant-based food alternatives.

This episode is a shining example of international cooperation and the best collaboration between the United States and Canada since Canadian bacon and pineapple!

