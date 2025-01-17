ARTICLE
17 January 2025

Healthcare Legal Compliance: Top 3 Strategic Priorities For Healthcare Executives In 2025

MB
Michael Best

Contributor

As a healthcare business attorney working with medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare executives, I've observed that the most successful healthcare organizations...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Adam Witkov

As a healthcare business attorney working with medical practices, hospitals, and healthcare executives, I've observed that the most successful healthcare organizations start their year with clear strategic priorities. Here are three critical areas healthcare executives should focus on in Q1 2025 to protect their organizations and drive growth:

1. Healthcare Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Healthcare organizations face an increasingly complex regulatory environment in 2025. Having litigated numerous healthcare compliance cases, I strongly recommend conducting a comprehensive healthcare regulatory audit early in the year. This includes:

  • Medicare and Medicaid compliance review
  • HIPAA privacy and security assessment
  • Healthcare fraud and abuse prevention protocols
  • Medical staff credentialing procedures
  • Healthcare facility licensing requirements

1570560a.jpg

2. Healthcare Data Security and Digital Compliance

In 2024, there were significant digital security breaches that impacted healthcare operations. Your healthcare organization needs robust protection for:

  • Electronic health records (EHR) systems
  • Healthcare payment processing platforms
  • Telehealth service compliance
  • Patient data protection protocols
  • Healthcare IT vendor agreements

3. Healthcare Business Legal Risk Assessment

As a healthcare business attorney, I emphasize the importance of proactive legal planning. A comprehensive healthcare legal risk assessment should examine:

  • Healthcare provider contracts and agreements
  • Medical practice employment agreements
  • Healthcare merger and acquisition opportunities
  • Medical practice partnership structures
  • Healthcare vendor relationship compliance

Having successfully represented healthcare organizations in complex litigation, I understand that legal issues in healthcare require both business acumen and healthcare industry expertise. My approach as a healthcare business attorney is to provide strategic guidance that protects your organization while supporting your growth objectives.

The healthcare legal landscape continues to evolve, and working with an experienced healthcare business attorney can help you navigate these changes effectively. Whether you're running a small medical practice or leading a large healthcare organization, having the right legal strategy is crucial for success in 2025.

For healthcare executives looking to level-up their legal, I develop strategic legal frameworks tailored for your healthcare organization.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Adam Witkov
