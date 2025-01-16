The 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Starts Today – A Who's Who In Biologics At This Year's Conference

J.P Morgan states that the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference ("JPM") "is the largest and most informative health care investment symposium in the industry which connects global industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators and members of the investment community".

On January 15, 2025, Goodwin and KPMG will host their 6th Annual Symposium. Life sciences companies have many opportunities to thrive in the face of changing tides. At this year's symposium, Goodwin plans to "delve into strategies that enable [Life sciences companies] to enhance research and development; optimize value from licensing, M&A, and other transactions; and secure capital for growth. By embracing these opportunities, Life sciences companies can not only avoid getting caught in a riptide but chart new paths to success."

Those attending JPM include Biocon Biologics Ltd. ("BBL"), a fully integrated, global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Limited. Shreehas Tambe, BBL's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will present at the APAC Conference Track session, scheduled on Thursday, January 16. According to BBL, Tambe's presentation will "focus on enabling equitable access to healthcare and treatment options including highlighting the Company's growing range of products and pipeline, and a global presence in over 120 emerging and advanced markets that's currently serving over 5 million patients worldwide."

Also attending is GlycoNex, Inc. ("GlycoNex"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies. PR Newswire noted that at JPM, GlycoNex's leadership team, including Dr. Mei-Chun Yang, CEO, will highlight "GlycoNex's progress with its development programs, including GNX1021, its antibody drug conjugate (ADC), and SPD8, a denosumab biosimilar currently in Phase 3 clinical trials."

According to Korea Biomedical Review, several Korean pharmaceutical and biotech companies will also attend this year's conference, including Samsung Biologics, Celltrion, Lotte Biologics, Hugel, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Onconic Therapeutics, and D&D Pharmatech. On January 14, Samsung Biologics's CEO John Rim is lined up to showcase Samsung Biologics's advanced production facilities and next-generation antibody-drug conjugate ("ADC") portfolio. Also on January 14, Celltrion is pitched to highlight three ADC drugs and three multispecific antibody drugs currently under development (with targeted commercial launch by 2029). Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Celltrion recently established its BioSolutions platform, a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization, and has plans to break ground on its first plant next year.

