Inside The World Of Long-Term Care Certificate Of Need (CON): An Exclusive Opportunity

Navigating the Certificate of Need (CON) process in New York is no small task. It's a critical gateway for healthcare providers, particularly in the long-term care sector, to establish, expand, or modify services. The laws and regulations governing this process—rooted in Articles 28, 36, and 40 of New York's Public Health Law—are complex, ever-evolving, and often overwhelming for even the most seasoned professionals.

This is where Frank Cicero of Cicero Consulting Associates and Adam Herbst, former Deputy Commissioner for Aging and Long-Term Care at the New York State Department of Health, step in. Together, they offer a unique perspective on the inner workings of the CON process, blending unparalleled experience in regulation, policy, and strategy.

Their presentation, "Inside the World of Long-Term Care Certificate of Need," is designed to demystify the intricacies of the system and provide actionable insights into how the process works—from initial applications to securing approvals.

Why Attend?

In recent years, the CON landscape in New York has undergone significant changes, with new methodologies for hospice and CHHA need determinations, as well as ongoing discussions around reform. These shifts create both challenges and opportunities for healthcare providers. Understanding how to navigate them is essential for organizations looking to adapt and thrive in this environment.

Frank Cicero brings decades of experience advising on CON applications, with a deep understanding of the financial, operational, and architectural requirements that underpin successful submissions. Adam Herbst adds an insider's perspective, having overseen key aspects of the CON process during his time as Deputy Commissioner. Together, they'll offer an insider's look at the motivations driving state policies, the decision-making process behind approvals, and the pitfalls to avoid.

Attendees will gain a clearer picture of what it takes to succeed in this highly regulated environment, from addressing "split-the-difference" cost models to understanding how architectural and programmatic needs align with the state's priorities.

A Conversation You Can't Miss

This isn't just a presentation—it's an opportunity to engage with two leading experts who have worked on both sides of the CON process. Their insights will provide a roadmap for navigating the complexities of the system while fostering a better understanding of how recent changes impact long-term care providers.

Whether you're a provider looking to expand, a consultant navigating the system for your clients, or simply someone interested in understanding the forces shaping New York's healthcare system, this presentation is an invaluable resource.

Join us for an engaging, practical, and thought-provoking discussion that's sure to provide clarity and direction for the future of long-term care in New York.

Secure your spot and gain the insights you need to succeed in New York's evolving long-term care landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.