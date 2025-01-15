Trending In Telehealth: December 18, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Trending in Telehealth highlights state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies, pharmacists, and technology companies that deliver and facilitate the delivery of virtual care.

Trending in the past weeks:

Reimbursement parity

Provider telehealth education

A CLOSER LOOK

Proposed Legislation & Rulemaking:

In Ohio , Senate Bill 95 passed both the House and Senate chambers. This bill will allow for remote pharmacy dispensing, as current state law prohibits the dispensing of a dangerous drug by a pharmacist through telehealth or virtual means.

Finalized Legislation & Rulemaking Activity:

In Illinois , an amendment to the Illinois Public Aid Code went into effect on January 1, 2025. Passed in June of 2024, Senate Bill 3268 provides that the Department of Human Services will pay negotiated, agreed-upon administrative fees associated with implementing telehealth services for persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities receiving Community Integrated Living Arrangement residential services.

, Assembly Bill 6799, was signed into law by the governor. The legislation establishes a drug-induced movement disorder screening education program and specifically includes services provided via telehealth. In Vermont, House Bill 861 went into effect January 1, 2025. This bill requires health insurers to reimburse telemedicine and audio-only telephone services the same as in-person visits. However, there is an exception for value-based contracts for services delivered by audio-only telephone.

Why it matters:

States are taking action to ensure reimbursement parity for telehealth services. While there is still debate surrounding reimbursement parity for telehealth services (e., mandating reimbursement at the same rate as equivalent in-person services), several states are making strides toward ensuring equal reimbursement rates for both in-person and telehealth services. Bills requiring reimbursement parity in Illinois, Kentucky, and Vermont have taken effect in 2025. Additionally, New Jersey's decision to extend the reimbursement parity mandate for telemedicine and telehealth services until mid-2026 illustrates the push towards reimbursing healthcare services at the same rate, regardless of the delivery medium.

