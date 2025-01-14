Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Waud Acquires Mopec From Blackford

Waud Capital Partners has announced the acquisition of Mopec Group from Blackford Capital.

Mopec, founded in 1992 and based in Madison Heights, Michigan, is a supplier and manufacturer of anatomic and forensic pathology equipment, technology, consumable products and services.

Waud, founded in 1993 and based in Chicago, seeks control equity investments in middle market companies in healthcare and a few other industries. Within healthcare, the firm targets the provider services, hospitals/major facilities, life sciences/pharmaceutical and non-reimbursement industries.

Blackford, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a lower middle market private equity firm. Founded in 2010, the firm focuses on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.