Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Morgan Stanley Capital Partners To Acquire Prescott's

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP) recently announced that it will acquire Prescott's from Atlantic Street Capital.

Prescott's, founded in 1984 and based in Monument, Colorado, is a provider of medical equipment repair and maintenance service solutions as well as refurbished equipment and parts sales and rentals to care settings across the United States and United Kingdom.

MSCP, established in 1986, is the middle market-focused private equity platform at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. MSCP pursues majority equity investments in a broad range of industries, including healthcare, targeting companies with enterprise values from $200 million to $750 million and EBITDA from $10 million to $60 million.

Atlantic Street, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, seeks control equity investments in lower middle market businesses. Founded in 2006, the firm has wide flexibility on investment size in healthcare and other industries and targets companies with EBITDA from $4 million to $25 million.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

