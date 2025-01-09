Unlocking The Mysteries Of The Immune System

In the latest episode of Foley & Lardner's Innovate Law series, we dive deep into the fascinating world of immunology with Dr. Sam Myers from the La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

Dr. Myers explains how his team is employing innovative, interdisciplinary methods to decode the intricate behaviors of T cells that play a crucial role in keeping our immune system in check.

With the power of mass spectrometry and quantitative proteomics, Dr. Myers is unraveling the complexity of transcription networks in immune cells. His research holds incredible potential for developing treatments for autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegeneration, and cancer.

To learn more about this cutting-edge research and its impact on our health, tune into this engaging conversation and be part of the journey.

