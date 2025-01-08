Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Frontier Growth Invests In Nymbl Systems

Frontier Growth has announced an investment in Nymbl Systems.

Nymbl, founded in 2016 and based in Dublin, Ohio, is a provider of cloud-based practice management software for orthotics and prosthetics, complex rehabilitation technology, and home medical equipment providers.

Frontier, founded in 1999 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a growth equity firm that invests in vertical SaaS companies in the lower middle market. The firm makes between $5 million and $30 million in initial equity investments.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

