8 January 2025

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Frontier Growth Invests In Nymbl Systems

Nymbl, founded in 2016 and based in Dublin, Ohio, is a provider of cloud-based practice management software for orthotics and prosthetics, complex rehabilitation technology, and home medical equipment providers.
Frontier Growth has announced an investment in Nymbl Systems.

Frontier, founded in 1999 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a growth equity firm that invests in vertical SaaS companies in the lower middle market. The firm makes between $5 million and $30 million in initial equity investments.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

