Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Flexpoint Ford Invests In Apollo Care

Flexpoint Ford has announced a growth equity investment in Apollo Care.

Apollo Care, based in Chicago, is a developer of patient access and analytics solutions for pharmaceutical brands.

Flexpoint Ford, founded in 2005 and based in Chicago, invests in the healthcare and financial services industries. The firm pursues investments from $50 million to $500 million in a single transaction, including investments in minority and majority structures in both private and public companies.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

