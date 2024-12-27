McKinsey To Pay $650 Million To Resolve Investigations Into Alleged Role In OxyContin Crisis

- McKinsey & Company, Inc., has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) to resolve a federal criminal investigation into its advice to Purdue Pharma L.P. (Purdue) on how to increase sales of OxyContin, and a civil settlement to resolve allegations that it provided advice that resulted in the submission of false claims to federal healthcare programs. The allegations arose from a coordinated investigation by the S. DOJ and Virginia AG Jason Miyares's office.
- The DPA (part one and part two), resolves the criminal charges that McKinsey destroyed records, documents, and objects to interfere with a federal investigation and conspired with Purdue to aid and abet the misbranding of prescription drugs. According to the DOJ's press release, McKinsey has agreed to pay a penalty of over $231 million, a forfeiture amount of over $93 million, and a payment of $2 million to the Virginia's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, among other terms.
- McKinsey also has entered into a civil settlement agreement, under which it will pay over $323 million to resolve allegations that it allegedly provided advice to Purdue that caused the submission of fraudulent federal healthcare claims for medically unnecessary OxyContin prescriptions, as well as failed to disclose conflicts of interest stemming from concurrent work for Purdue and the FDA.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.