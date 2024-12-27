Deadline Quickly Approaching For NY Nursing Homes And Owners/Operators Regarding CMS Star-Rating Postings

Effective as of December 26, 2024, each nursing home facility ("Facility") in New York State will be required to post its overall Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services...

Effective as of December 26, 2024, each nursing home facility (“Facility”) in New York State will be required to post its overall Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”) rating, as well as its ratings for (i) health inspections, (ii) staffing and (iii) quality measures, on:

The homepage of any website maintained by such Facility; and

Any website or webpage “relating to such Facility” that is “maintained by an entity which owns or operates such Facility.”

In addition, each Facility must “conspicuously post” its most recent overall CMS rating, as well as its ratings for health inspections, staffing and quality measures, so that they are visible to the general public and to residents. The new requirements are set forth in New York Public Health Law §2808-e.

All nursing homes in New York State, as well as their owners and operators, are encouraged to update their respective websites no later than December 26, 2024, to ensure compliance with these requirements.

