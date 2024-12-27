ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Healthcare & Life Sciences Private Equity Deal Tracker: Whistler Capital Invests In GXP-Storage

Whistler Capital Partners has invested in GXP-Storage, according to a news release.
GXP, based in Middlesex, North Carolina, is provider of regulated material management solutions for regulated life sciences research, manufacturing and healthcare.

Whistler Capital, founded in 2021 and based in Nashville, is private equity firm focused on growth equity and growth buyouts in healthcare and related tech-enabled services verticals.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

