FTC Warning Letters Flag Deceptive Health Insurance Marketing Practices

- The FTC sent warning letters to 21 companies engaged in marketing and lead generation for Affordable Care Act Marketplace health insurance and healthcare-related products regarding practices that may violate the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR).
- In the letters, the FTC warned the companies against misrepresenting coverage and costs related to their products, unsolicited robocalls promoting product offers, false claims of providing government-sponsored health insurance policies, and misrepresenting affiliations with or endorsements by a government agency or a business, among other conduct.
- The letters urged the companies to review their marketing and advertising practices.
