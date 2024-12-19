ARTICLE
19 December 2024

FTC Warning Letters Flag Deceptive Health Insurance Marketing Practices

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo
Explore Firm Details
The FTC sent warning letters to 21 companies engaged in marketing and lead generation for Affordable Care Act Marketplace health insurance and healthcare-related products regarding practices that may violate the FTC Act...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Cozen O'Connor
  • The FTC sent warning letters to 21 companies engaged in marketing and lead generation for Affordable Care Act Marketplace health insurance and healthcare-related products regarding practices that may violate the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule (TSR).
  • In the letters, the FTC warned the companies against misrepresenting coverage and costs related to their products, unsolicited robocalls promoting product offers, false claims of providing government-sponsored health insurance policies, and misrepresenting affiliations with or endorsements by a government agency or a business, among other conduct.
  • The letters urged the companies to review their marketing and advertising practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More