RWI In Health Care M&A: Part 1 (Podcast)

In part one of this two-part series, Matt Miller and Andrew Lloyd analyze representations and warranties insurance (RWI) in the health care M&A landscape. They discuss the benefits of RWI for buyers and sellers, policy structures, premiums, and strategies to ensure effective coverage. The conversation also highlights RWI's role in health care transactions, insights on carriers providing coverage, and tips for securing favorable quotes and deal terms.

