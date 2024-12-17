ARTICLE
17 December 2024

Valeas Capital Closes First Fund At $600 Million

ML
McGuireWoods LLP

Contributor

McGuireWoods LLP logo
Explore Firm Details
Valeas Capital Partners has announced the closing of its first institutional fund at more than $600 million.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Geoffrey C. Cockrell

Valeas Capital Partners has announced the closing of its first institutional fund at more than $600 million.

The inaugural fund, VCP Fund I, exceeded its target.

Valeas, founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, is a middle-market, growth-buyout private equity firm. The firm prefers to invest between $50 million and $150 million in companies operating in healthcare and a few other sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Geoffrey C. Cockrell
Geoffrey C. Cockrell
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More