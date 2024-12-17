Valeas Capital Closes First Fund At $600 Million

Valeas Capital Partners has announced the closing of its first institutional fund at more than $600 million.

The inaugural fund, VCP Fund I, exceeded its target.

Valeas, founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, is a middle-market, growth-buyout private equity firm. The firm prefers to invest between $50 million and $150 million in companies operating in healthcare and a few other sectors.

